India's BoP deficit widens to $8.1 billion in Q1FY27 on capital outflows

The country's balance of payments (BoP) recorded a deficit of $8.1 billion in the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with a surplus of $4.5 billion a year ago, as a sharp reversal in portfolio flows led to a net capital account outflow during the quarter, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The current account deficit stood at $3.1 billion during the quarter, broadly unchanged from a deficit of $2.9 billion in the year-ago period. However, the capital account recorded a net outflow of $5 billion, compared with an inflow of $7.4 billion a year ago.

The current account recorded a deficit of $6.2 billion in June, compared with a surplus of $1.2 billion a year ago, as the merchandise trade deficit widened. The merchandise trade deficit stood at $30.2 billion in June, compared with $19.2 billion a year ago. Merchandise exports rose to $41.2 billion from $35.3 billion, while imports increased to $71.4 billion from $54.5 billion. The higher merchandise deficit was partly offset by an improvement in the services surplus, which rose to $17.9 billion in June from $16.2 billion a year ago. Services exports increased to $36.4 billion from $32.1 billion, while imports rose to $18.5 billion from $15.9 billion.

NRI deposits recorded a net inflow of $1.4 billion in June, compared with $1.7 billion a year ago. In June, however, the overall balance of payments turned positive, recording a surplus of $2.9 billion, against a deficit of $400 million in the year-ago month. “While the current account may remain pressurised in the coming quarters, the capital account will be largely positive due to the RBI measures on FCNR and ECBs that will bring about an increment in forex surplus in BOP of $30-50 bn by the end of the year,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

On the current account, the merchandise trade deficit widened to $85.7 billion in April-June from $68.9 billion a year ago. Merchandise exports rose to $132.2 billion during the quarter from $112.7 billion, while imports increased to $218 billion from $181.6 billion. The wider merchandise trade deficit was partly offset by an increase in the services surplus, which rose to $52.2 billion during the quarter from $47.9 billion a year ago. Services exports increased to $106.7 billion from $97.4 billion, while imports rose to $54.5 billion from $49.5 billion. For the quarter, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of $9.6 billion, against a net inflow of $1.6 billion a year ago. Investments into India by portfolio investors recorded a net outflow of $8.6 billion, compared with a net inflow of $2.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI), however, saw an inflow of $7.8 billion, up from $4.8 billion a year earlier. FDI inflows into India rose to $17.2 billion from $13.9 billion, while investments abroad increased to $9.4 billion from $9.2 billion. Banking capital recorded a net inflow of $3.5 billion during the quarter, compared with an outflow of $1.6 billion a year ago. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits contributed a net inflow of $2.8 billion, compared with $3.6 billion in April-June 2025. Short-term credit to India recorded a net inflow of $3.5 billion during the quarter, against an outflow of $100 million a year ago. External commercial borrowings recorded a net outflow of $100 million, compared with a net inflow of $5.3 billion in the year-ago period.