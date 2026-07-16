India's fintech sector raises $2 bn in H1 2026, led by late-stage funding

India's fintech industry raised $2 billion in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1 2026) across 106 rounds, a 42 per cent rise from the $1.4 billion raised across 186 rounds in H1 2025, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Sequentially, funding nearly doubled from $1.1 billion across 120 rounds in H2 2025.

In H1 2026, Cred raised $900 million in a Series H round, followed by KreditBee's $220 million Series E round and Weaver's $156 million Series D round.

About 80 per cent, or $1.6 billion, of the funding raised in H1 2026 went to late-stage companies, followed by 18.35 per cent, or $367 million, to early-stage firms. The remaining $68.6 million was absorbed by seed-stage startups.