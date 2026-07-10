India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion in the week ended July 3, driven by an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs) and gold reserves, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

FCAs, the largest component of the reserves, increased by $4.51 billion to $545.58 billion during the week. Expressed in dollar terms, FCAs reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

“RBI foreign currency reserves increased by $4.4 billion during the fortnight, indicating the desire of the RBI to also recoup foreign exchange reserves,” the State Bank of India said in a report.

A dealer at a state-owned bank added, “The RBI has been absorbing dollar flows, which has helped replenish reserves. There have been inflows, but the central bank has been taking a significant share of those dollars.” Gold reserves rose by $2.67 billion to $105.21 billion during the week. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $65 million to $18.62 billion, while India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $15 million to $4.79 billion, the RBI data showed. The country’s forex reserves had declined by $5.65 billion to $666.93 billion in the previous reporting week. They had touched a record high of $728.49 billion in the week ended February 27 before falling as the RBI intermittently sold dollars to curb excessive volatility in the rupee. In June, the central bank resumed dollar purchases amid sustained foreign exchange inflows, helping rebuild the reserves.