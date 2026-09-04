India's forex kitty jumps $11.47 bn to fresh all-time high of $740.8 bn

India's forex reserves jumped $11.475 billion to a new all-time high of $740.803 billion during the week ended August 28, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty increased $12.422 billion to a $729.328, then a record high.

The previous all-time high had stood at $728.494 billion was attained during the week ended February 27 this year, right before the onset of the Middle East conflict. The geopolitical tensions led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

The reserves have been increasing since the RBI announced the concessional forex swap initiatives in June this year amid a sharp depreciation in the local currency. The move has yielded over $132 billion in new flows.