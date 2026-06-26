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India's forex reserves rise by $963 mn to $672.587 billion: RBI data

For the week ended June 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.072 billion to $541.217 billion, according to the RBI

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Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
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India's forex reserves increased by $963 million to $672.587 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $9.985 billion to $671.625 billion.

For the week ended June 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.072 billion to $541.217 billion, according to the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

However, the value of gold reserves increased by $4.110 billion to $107.930 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $52 million to $18.647 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF slipped $22 million to $4.793 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :india forex reserveForex reservesRBI

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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