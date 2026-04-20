India's outward FDI rises 27.5% to $7.06 bn in March on guarantees

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) grew 27.5 per cent to $7.06 billion in March, from $5.54 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it surged from $2.96 billion in February, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.46 billion in March from $2.56 billion a year ago. However, it was higher than $1.15 billion in February 2026.

Outbound FDI in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose to $48.6 billion, compared to $43.7 billion in FY25.

Debt (loans) dropped to $691.95 million in March from $1.52 billion in the same month a year ago. However, it was higher than $741.16 million recorded in February 2026. Guarantees for overseas units shot up to $4.91 billion in March from $1.45 billion a year ago and were higher than $1.078 billion in February 2026. According to data on key investments by companies, Tata Motors has committed $2.26 billion in guarantees for its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings. Reliance Industries has committed $250 million in guarantees for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance International. Renew Treasury IFSC Private has committed guarantees worth $660 million for its wholly owned subsidiary in IFSC GIFT City.