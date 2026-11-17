India's India's retail credit market continued to expand in the September quarter, with housing loans retaining their position as the largest lending segment even as gold loans, secured business lending and consumer durable loans recorded faster growth.

According to the latest edition of How India Lends–Credit Landscape in India, released on Tuesday by CRIF Credit Information Services Private Limited, India's retail credit portfolio stood at ₹185.2 trillion as of September 2026, registering 18.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The report also highlights that borrowing patterns are shifting towards higher-value loans, while credit penetration is deepening beyond major cities.

Housing loans remain on top

Housing loans continued to anchor India's retail credit market, with an outstanding portfolio of ₹46.4 trillion as of September 2026. This accounted for 25.1 per cent of total retail credit, making housing the largest single asset class.

ALSO READ: Your home's value may not match the house price index. Here's why The segment recorded 10.4 per cent YoY growth, although its share of the overall portfolio declined by 1.9 percentage points during the year as other lending categories expanded faster. Public sector banks accounted for a larger share of home loan lending in Q2 FY27. Their share of the total value of home loans disbursed rose to 44.5 per cent, up from 40 per cent in the previous quarter. Loans above ₹75 lakh accounted for 42.1 per cent of the total value of new loans disbursed during the quarter, up from 40.9 per cent in Q1 FY27.

Gold and business lending surge Gold loans recorded the strongest growth among major lending segments, with their outstanding portfolio increasing 60.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23.3 trillion. Their share of total retail credit also rose by 3.3 percentage points to 12.6 per cent. Gold loans worth ₹8.15 trillion were sanctioned in Q2 FY27, up 27.2 per cent from a year earlier, even as the number of loans approved fell 4.1 per cent. The average loan size rose 32.7 per cent to ₹2.21 lakh, indicating that borrowe₹were taking larger loans amid elevated gold prices. Loans of ₹5 lakh and above accounted for 40.3 per cent of the total value of gold loans sanctioned, although they made up only around 10 per cent of the total number of loans. Southern states continued to account for more than 70 per cent of the outstanding gold loan portfolio.

Secured business loans also recorded strong growth, expanding 45.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19.6 trillion. Their share of retail credit increased by 1.9 percentage points to 10.6 per cent. Loans to sole proprietors, including loans against property, business loans and commercial vehicle loans, accounted for about 30 per cent of total retail credit in Q2 FY27. Consumer loans attract new borrowers Consumer durable loans, which help borrowe₹finance purchases such as appliances and gadgets, also recorded strong growth. Their outstanding portfolio rose 44.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.3 trillion. The segment also remained the largest entry point for new-to-credit (NTC) borrowers, accounting for 30.7 per cent of all new-to-credit accounts in Q2 FY27. The number of consumer durable loans sanctioned rose 40.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Other major lending categories also recorded growth. Auto loans increased 18.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10.2 trillion, while personal loans grew 13.8 per cent to ₹17.5 trillion. Property loans expanded 22.4 per cent to ₹16.9 trillion. However, credit card outstanding balances contracted 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.4 trillion, while two-wheeler loan portfolios grew 4.3 per cent over the same period. Credit reaches smaller cities Credit supply continued to expand in semi-urban and rural markets, particularly across two-wheeler, consumer durable and gold lending. In Q2 FY27, cities beyond the top 100 markets accounted for 49.9 per cent of the total value of two-wheeler loans sanctioned and 45.9 per cent of consumer durable loans. The latter was up from 43.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gold loans also gained ground in these markets, with their share of the total value of loans sanctioned rising to 34.4 per cent from 33.4 per cent a year earlier. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan emerged as important growth markets across home, personal, auto and consumer durable lending. Loan repayment stress picks up Despite the expansion in retail lending, CRIF flagged emerging repayment stress in certain segments. The overall retail loan portfolio's PAR 31-180, which measures the proportion of loans overdue by 31 to 180 days, improved to 2.6 per cent in September 2026 from 2.9 per cent in June. However, some categories recorded a deterioration.