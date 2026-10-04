India's small businesses chase a new dawn amid reforms and financing push

With the West Asia crisis expected to continue, an immediate concern is the “Draft RBI (NBFCs) credit facilities” Amendment Directions, 2026 to restrict shadow banks from offering any revolving credit product. Under this, a firm which repays ahead of schedule has to again seek a fresh limit. This costs money and time and may encourage a firm not to repay ahead of schedule even while having the wherewithal to do so. The RBI’s concern is that revolving credit is being used by some to evergreen loans. “MSME cashflows are inherently uneven. Regulation should encourage small businesses to repay when they have surplus cash, without losing access to already sanctioned credit,” notes Shachindra Nath, founder and managing director, UGRO Capital. “Allowing redraw within the original repayment schedule and maturity can reduce both indebtedness and interest costs, without creating evergreen credit.”