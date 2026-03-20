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India shifts to active credit ownership; 183 mn track CIBIL scores

India's credit culture is evolving rapidly, with 183 million people monitoring their CIBIL scores in 2025. Gen Z is leading the shift towards proactive financial awareness and ownership

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency
Gen Z is emerging as the first truly credit-native generation, demonstrating an inherent understanding and proactive engagement with their financial profiles | (Photo: Reuters)
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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India’s credit behaviour is moving from passive awareness to active ownership. Credit monitoring is no longer merely an enabler for borrowing; it has become a tool for self-awareness, discipline, and empowerment.
 
According to TransUnion-CIBIL’s latest report titled 'CIBIL for Every Indian – Uncovering How India Owned Its Credit Journey in 2025’, as of December 2025, the number of Indians who had self-monitored their CIBIL score rose to 183 million across age groups, following a 27 per cent year-over-year increase in consumers monitoring their credit for the first time. This momentum signals a progressively widespread adoption of credit awareness as a core financial habit.
 
Gen Z is emerging as the first truly credit-native generation, demonstrating an inherent understanding and proactive engagement with their financial profiles. By December 2025, Gen Z constituted 28 per cent of the total monitoring base, a clear indicator of their early adoption and integration of credit awareness into their financial lives. 
 
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Topics :CIBILCIBIL ScoreCredit

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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