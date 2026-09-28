Insurers seek softer landing on Irdai commission cuts in meet with chief

“The initiative is definitely in the right direction. However, distribution costs and commissions need to be rationalised. Changes should recognise the actual cost of distribution and the work undertaken by intermediaries. There is a case for a glide path both for commissions and the EoM limit. Otherwise, the sharp reduction in commissions is likely to have an impact on both the industry’s growth and penetration. For general insurance companies, achieving the EoM limits will be more difficult. The official view from the councils might come in the next two or three days,” said another senior industry official.