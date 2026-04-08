Iran ceasefire offers major boost to rupee ahead of RBI policy; oil plunges

The Indian rupee is set to open higher on Wednesday in the run-up to the central bank's policy decision, ​buoyed by plunging oil prices and the rally in Asian ​currencies after a two-week West Asia ceasefire.

The rupee is likely to open ‌in the 92.40-92.50 range versus the US dollar, having settled at 93.0075 on Tuesday.

Brent crude June futures plunged nearly 14 per cent to $94.10 a barrel, US equities rallied more than 2 per cent, while South Korean and Japanese shares climbed 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

US Treasury yields and the dollar index fell, and the South Korean won led the rally in Asian currencies, jumping 1.5 per cent.

A two-week Iran ceasefire agreed by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday boosted risk assets, lifted Asian currencies and dragged oil prices lower. The ceasefire will be a major relief ‌for markets, which over the past several weeks have had to contend with uncertainty over how long the conflict might drag on and the potential impact on inflation. The agreement was reached less than two hours before Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face what he said would be devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure. "This is a positive de-escalation signal for markets, ​especially with Hormuz reopening," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, Singapore.