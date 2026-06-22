IREDA, Godrej and others raise ₹4,165 crore through bond issuances

IREDA raised Rs 1,500 crore through bonds maturing in three years and six months at a cut-off yield of 7.34 per cent. Godrej Industries also tapped the bond market, raising Rs 1,000 crore through a two-part issue maturing in September 2031 and December 2031 at a cut-off annual yield of 8.23 per cent, market participants said.

Embassy Office Parks REIT raised Rs 700 crore through bonds maturing on June 22, 2029. The issue was priced at par, implying a coupon of 7.49 per cent with quarterly payments.

India Infradebt Ltd raised Rs 965 crore through bonds maturing on December 23, 2031. The issue carried a coupon of 7.92 per cent and was priced at par with annual payments.

The revival in the primary market comes after comparatively muted activity in the first two months of the current financial year. Indian companies raised a little over Rs 1.07 trillion through the domestic bond market in April and May, down nearly 58 per cent from the year-ago period and the lowest mobilisation in the first two months of a financial year since FY23. Market participants attributed the sharp decline to elevated bond yields amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which kept issuers away from the debt market.