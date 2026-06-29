July 2026 bank holidays list: Bank customers planning to visit their branches in July 2026 should check the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar before scheduling important transactions.

On account of regional festivals, cultural events, and commemorative occasions, banks in a number of states will be closed on certain days in July in addition to regular weekend holidays.

Before planning any visits, customers are advised to confirm the status of their local branch on a given day because these holidays differ from state to state.

Bank holidays in July 2026

Bank holiday on July 6, 2026 (Mizoram) - Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day is the largest women's welfare organisation in Mizoram.

Bank holiday on July 9, 2026 (Meghalaya) - Meghalaya celebrates Beh Deinkhlam as the most prominent annual cultural and religious festival celebrated by the Pnar (Jaintia) tribe in the state. Bank holiday on July 16, 2026 (Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur) - Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur celebrate the festivals of Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela on July 16, 2026. Bank holiday on July 17, 2026 (Meghalaya) - Banks are shut in Meghalaya on July 17, 2026, to commemorate the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh. Bank holiday on July 18, 2026 (Sikkim)- Banks remain shut in Sikkim on July 18, 2026, to celebrate Drukpa Tshe-zi, an auspicious Buddhist festival to commemorate the day Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to his five disciples at Deer Park in Sarnath, India.

Bank holiday on July 22, 2026 (Tripura) - Tripura is closed on this day, for the Kharchi Puja festival. The colourful Kharchi Puja is primarily observed in Agartala, Tripura. The worship of 14 ancestral deities (Chaturdasha Devata) is the main focus of the celebration. ALSO READ: Passport fees to rise from July 1: Fresh, Tatkaal & other charges explained (Tripura) - Tripura is closed on this day, for the Kharchi Puja festival. The colourful Kharchi Puja is primarily observed in Agartala, Tripura. The worship of 14 ancestral deities (Chaturdasha Devata) is the main focus of the celebration. Weekend bank holidays in July 2026 All scheduled and non-scheduled banks are required to close on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as every Sunday of the month in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulations. Customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days.

There are a total of four Sundays in July, so banks will remain closed on July 5, 12, 19 and 26. Banks will be closed on July 11 (the second Saturday) and July 25 (the fourth Saturday), in addition to Sundays. Online banking services during bank holidays in July 2026 Customers are advised to find out the exact bank holiday by getting in touch with their local bank offices. Even though it is a physical branch holiday, essential online services are still available nationwide. These services are available to customers for easy financial transactions. To send and receive money, a person can utilise UPI or the app of the relevant bank. These services work around the clock, whether banks are open or not.

ALSO READ: Weekly policy watch: PMI data, PM Modi's Seychelles visit in focus However, these services can occasionally be unavailable due to planned maintenance; banks will issue notifications in such cases. July bank holidays 2026 guidelines Both public and private sector bank branches will be closed on the dates listed in the RBI holiday calendar. Customers who intend to visit SBI, HDFC Bank, or other banks should check the holiday list in advance. Additionally, NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and cheque books can be used to request fund transfers. Card services also provide credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards.