L&T Finance cautious on rural loans amid weather risks, eyes urban growth

The impact of the kharif harvest is expected to become clearer in the first two weeks of November, while the rabi crop outlook and winter rainfall will also influence lending decisions. The company has tightened microfinance disbursements and is prioritising borrowers with stronger credit profiles amid concerns over rural demand and repayment capacity.

Despite the cautious approach to rural lending, L&T Finance expects its loan book to grow by over 20 per cent in H2FY27, with urban finance and festival demand likely to drive growth in the December quarter (Q3FY27).

“The December quarter is generally a good quarter for the NBFC and broader banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry because of festival demand. We expect Q3 growth to be broadly in line with Q2, with growth above 20 per cent, particularly driven by the urban finance business. We are also hopeful of some improvement in farm equipment finance, which was sluggish in Q2 because of patchy monsoons. However, the outlook for Q4 will depend on the performance of the kharif crop, the rabi crop trajectory and other economic factors,” Roy said.