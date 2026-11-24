The Ministry of Labour & Employment is set to approach the Ministry of Finance to seek tax-exempt status for contributions and withdrawals under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) new systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) through amendments to the Income-tax (I-T) Act, 2025, according to two officials aware of the matter.

EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees approved the SWP at its 240th meeting on November 19 and authorised consultations with the labour ministry on the plan’s tax implications. The proposed changes are also expected to allow retired members to continue contributing to their provident fund (PF) accounts and extend the contribution framework to informal workers, including those without a formal employer.

“We have initiated discussions with the finance ministry and will soon take up the matter formally to deliberate on the amendments required to the I-T Act,” a senior labour ministry official said.

Under the SWP, retiring members will be able to withdraw their accumulated PF savings in instalments rather than taking out the entire corpus at once. They will be able to opt for monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payouts, while the remaining balance will continue to earn interest.