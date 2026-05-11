Life insurers' new business premium jumps 39% in April on GST boost

According to data from the Life Insurance Council, LIC’s NBP grew 38 per cent YoY to ₹18,782 crore, while private life insurers reported a 40.88 per cent YoY increase in premium income to ₹11,768 crore.

NBP under individual business rose 19.35 per cent YoY to ₹9,458.5 crore, while group business surged 50.23 per cent YoY to ₹21,091.88 crore.

“The industry has reported strong GST-led tailwind in term insurance. We believe some of this momentum has sustained during the month, indicating margin-accretive mix,” said analysts at Nuvama.

Among private insurers, SBI Life Insurance reported a 79.6 per cent year-on-year increase in NBP to ₹3,040.96 crore. HDFC Life Insurance posted a 30.27 per cent rise to ₹2,531.42 crore, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recorded a 25.61 per cent increase to ₹1,296.4 crore.

Bajaj Life Insurance saw NBP grow 30.25 per cent YoY to ₹936.99 crore, while Axis Max Life Insurance reported a 17.58 per cent increase to ₹696.2 crore.