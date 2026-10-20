Rising overnight rates may spur strong demand at RBI's liquidity auction

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Wednesday is likely to see strong demand as declining surplus liquidity pushes up overnight rates.

The weighted average call rate (WACR) rose to 5.66 per cent on Monday, nearing the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, as festival-related currency leakage drained liquidity.

The net liquidity surplus stood at ₹1.85 trillion on Sunday, the latest data showed. The MSF rate of 5.75 per cent, 25 basis points (bps) above the policy repo rate, is known as the penal rate. The policy repo rate stands at 5.5 per cent following the hike earlier this month.

The RBI conducted a ₹1 trillion VRR auction on Monday, the first in three months. Banks bid for ₹1.51 trillion, and the central bank accepted ₹1 trillion at a weighted average rate of 5.52 per cent, well below the call rate and just above the repo rate. It will offer ₹50,000 crore at Wednesday’s auction.

“Currency leakage during the festival season often leads to a fall in liquidity. This is a temporary shortage, and the RBI will continue with VRR auctions,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.