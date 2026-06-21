Liquidity view fuels CRR hike possibility as RBI moves lift inflow outlook

Market participants have started discussing the possibility of a cash reserve ratio (CRR) hike, as expectations grow inflows linked to recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) measures could add significant liquidity to the banking system.

They said the impact on liquidity is likely to become clearer by August, making it a potential window for policy action if surplus liquidity rises materially. While no firm expectations have emerged on the quantum of any increase, some participants said a CRR hike of 25-50 basis points (bps) could be considered if the central bank seeks to absorb a portion of excess liquidity.