Listed companies outpace unlisted ones in corporate tax contributions

An unlisted company is often much smaller than its listed peers and is often more dependent on bank financing. Listed companies, in addition to bank financing, have better access to bond and equity markets to meet capital requirements, said Sawhney. This difference in availability of capital shapes the ability to make investments in technology and better systems and processes. It allows listed players to benefit from formalisation, which comes with increasingly complex compliance requirements. Listed companies are better placed to control costs and to meet the demands of international markets. All this creates tailwinds for listed companies in terms of growth and therefore tax collections too, according to Sawhney.