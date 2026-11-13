Marquee issuers raise nearly ₹10,000 crore despite rising bond yields

However, the direction of borrowing costs will remain sensitive to crude oil prices, the rupee, US Treasury yields, domestic inflation, banking system liquidity and expectations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy action. The December monetary policy review will be particularly important in determining the trajectory of borrowing costs, Srinivasan said.

On Friday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government security rose six basis points during the day to 7.31 per cent, while the five-year government security yield increased three basis points to 6.98 per cent.

The initial rally in government securities following the US midterm election results had created an attractive window for issuers to lock in lower borrowing costs. The 10-year G-Sec yield had declined to around 7.06 per cent before reversing course. The initial optimism was driven by expectations of an early resolution to the Iran conflict. However, with an amicable settlement remaining elusive, crude oil prices and US Treasury yields have turned volatile again. The US 10-year Treasury yield has risen from around 4.82 per cent to above 5.12 per cent, while the Indian 10-year G-Sec yield has climbed back above 7.30 per cent.