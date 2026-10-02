Matter of liquidity: How the RBI manages cash in the banking system

The central bank also applied all three instruments almost simultaneously in five of the past seven and a half years. It sucked in the highest amount of liquidity from the system in the pre-pandemic year of FY20. However, that year also saw a higher amount of liquidity injection than absorption for longer durations. FY22 witnessed an almost equal amount of liquidity injection and absorption for longer durations. That year also saw the second highest absorption of liquidity for shorter periods in the past seven and a half years.