MFIN sees demand for loan guarantee to gain traction after timeline extn

“The scheme was announced in March, but implementation gained momentum only after the FAQs were issued in May, as April is typically a busy period for banks due to year-end activities and planning,” Alok Misra, chief executive officer (CEO) and director, MFIN, told Business Standard during an interaction.

“We are now seeing banks and institutions actively participating, and there are sufficient applications in the pipeline. The extension provides additional time for the scheme to gain traction and should provide the needed boost to funding, particularly for small and medium MFIs. It also gives stakeholders more time to fully utilise the scheme and support the flow of credit to the sector,” he said.