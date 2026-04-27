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MobiKwik gets RBI's nod for non-banking financial company licence

The licence will allow MobiKwik to launch a lending arm, Mobikwik Financial Services, expanding its regulated credit offering

MobiKwik
Shares of the company rose 14 per cent after the annoucement (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 2:22 PM IST
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Indian fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems said ​on Monday that its group has ​received approval from the Reserve ‌Bank of India for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence.

The licence will allow MobiKwik to launch a lending arm, Mobikwik Financial Services, expanding its regulated credit offering.

Shares of the company rose 14 per cent after the annoucement.

One MobiKwik ‌Systems operates a digital wallet and has expanded into the distribution of financial products, including credit and investments.

The NBFC licence will also enable MobiKwik to roll out lending ​products faster and improve margins by bringing credit operations in-house, ‌the company said.

The unit will offer secured and ​unsecured ‌loans to consumers and small businesses, with a ‌focus on underserved markets.

The company said non-bank lending operations ‌will begin ​after it receives ​a certificate of registration from the central bank on fulfilment of ‌certain ​conditions. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaMobiKwikRBIFintech sectorIndian FinTechFintech

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

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