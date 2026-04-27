MobiKwik gets RBI's nod for non-banking financial company licence

Indian fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems said ​on Monday that its group has ​received approval from the Reserve ‌Bank of India for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence.

The licence will allow MobiKwik to launch a lending arm, Mobikwik Financial Services, expanding its regulated credit offering.

Shares of the company rose 14 per cent after the annoucement.

One MobiKwik ‌Systems operates a digital wallet and has expanded into the distribution of financial products, including credit and investments.

The NBFC licence will also enable MobiKwik to roll out lending ​products faster and improve margins by bringing credit operations in-house, ‌the company said.