Municipal bond issuances could pick up in the fourth quarter of the current financial year (Q4FY27), with around 15-20 issues in the pipeline as several urban local bodies (ULBs) prepare to tap the market, a person familiar with the developments said. However, market participants said higher yields, wider credit spreads and lengthy approval processes could delay many of these issues, with a more meaningful pick-up possible only in the first half of FY28.

Municipal bond issuance has been subdued so far in the current financial year, after FY26 turned out to be a record year. In FY26, 12 urban local bodies raised about ₹1,756 crore through 14 issues. Greater Chennai Corporation raised about ₹406 crore across two issues, and Nashik Municipal Corporation raised ₹400 crore across two issues, the second in March 2026 at 8.05 per cent. Pimpri Chinchwad and Surat raised ₹200 crore each. Coupons ranged from 7.65 per cent for Gandhinagar to 8.50 per cent for Tiruppur and Tiruchirappalli.

FY27 has so far seen just one issue, from Patna Municipal Corporation, which raised ₹199.99 crore through seven tranches maturing between 2030 and 2036. The issue was accepted at a yield of 9.20 per cent a year, 70 basis points above the highest coupon paid in FY26. Municipal bodies in the pipeline include Bengaluru North Municipal Corporation, Raipur Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Indore is also in the process of raising around ₹1,000 crore through municipal bonds. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has an overall borrowing programme of ₹9,500 crore, a portion of which it expects to raise in the current financial year. The exact amount is yet to be finalised and could be decided by December or January, depending on the corporation's financial requirements and budget, the person said. Given the size of the municipal body, its proposed issuance could be at least ₹1,000 crore and potentially around ₹2,000 crore.

"Indore is again in the process of raising around Rs. 1,000 crore, which is a significant amount. Mumbai Municipal Corporation is also in the pipeline, and considering the size of the entity, the issuance could be around Rs. 2,000 crore," said a market participant. Raipur's issuance could take place shortly, while Kalyan-Dombivli is also planning to tap the market by the end of the current financial year. Market participants said the limited activity so far does not point to a lack of interest from municipal bodies, as several issuers are preparing their offerings. "The pipeline suggests that the apparent slowdown in municipal bond issuances may be more about delays in execution and the timing of fundraises than a lack of interest from municipal bodies," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.

Market participants said there are two main reasons for the delays. First, market yields and municipal credit spreads have risen, increasing borrowing costs and making headline coupons less attractive. Municipalities are reluctant to enter the market at unfavourable pricing when they can wait for better conditions. Second, the process itself is time-consuming. Municipalities must complete administrative and statutory approvals, identify projects, set up repayment structures and finalise transaction documents. Appointing intermediaries, transaction advisers and arrangers usually involves a tendering process, which adds to the timeline. A similar trend was seen last year, when several planned issuances were taken up in the first quarter of the subsequent financial year. Some of the current pipeline is expected to be completed within FY27, while the rest could move to the next financial year.

The pipeline comes after a sharp rise in issuances in FY26, supported by incentives under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0. India's municipal bond market saw nine issuances until December in FY26, compared with three in the previous financial year and one in the year before that, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The increase was also marked by a wider range of issuers, with cities such as Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bhavnagar accessing the market for the first time, alongside repeat issuers such as Greater Chennai Corporation and Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Under AMRUT 2.0, first-time issuers are eligible for incentives of ₹13 crore for every ₹100 crore of bonds issued, subject to prescribed caps. Larger municipalities are also evaluating the ₹100 crore incentive announced in the Union Budget for a single municipal bond issuance exceeding ₹1,000 crore. Market participants said these incentives improve the economics for eligible issuers and can partly offset the cost of borrowing, which has helped encourage more municipalities to explore the bond market for long-term funding. Even so, another market participant said the near-term pipeline may remain subdued as municipalities wait for clarity on the interest-rate outlook and more favourable market conditions. Some transactions may still happen towards the end of Q4FY27, but a more meaningful pick-up could be pushed into the first half of FY28. Some issuers may also need to refresh their audited financial statements and transaction documents based on FY27 financials before proceeding.