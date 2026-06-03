NBFC body urges RBI to ease recovery agent norms for small loans

The self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to drop the requirement for certified recovery agents for small-ticket loans, citing the limited availability of such professionals, particularly in smaller towns where such lending is more prevalent.

In the draft norms on loan recovery agents released last month, the RBI proposed that such professionals should obtain certification from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) after completing the training programme for debt recovery agents, or from any other institute having a tie-up arrangement with IIBF.

As an alternative, FIDC has proposed allowing lenders to engage recovery agents who have undergone comprehensive code-of-conduct training conducted by the lending institution itself, while ensuring adherence to fair-practice and customer-protection standards.

The SRO said that for low-ticket, short-tenure loans, which operate on a limited-margin model, the mandatory requirement to engage only IIBF-certified recovery agents may pose significant challenges to operational viability.

“The availability of IIBF-certified personnel and training infrastructure remains limited, particularly in Tier-III, Tier-IV and Tier-V cities and towns, where a considerable portion of such lending activity is concentrated,” FIDC said in its feedback on the draft proposals.

FIDC has also urged the regulator to revise the proposal of a ₹250-per-hour penalty for not restoring access to a mobile device after dues are cleared. The draft proposal allows lenders to disable or restrict mobile phones or tablets in case of a loan default.

“The intent behind standardised training is welcome, but the availability of certified personnel remains a challenge in several markets where small-ticket lending is concentrated. A flexible approach that recognises internal training programmes may help ensure compliance without disrupting operations,” the executive said.

A senior executive at a mid-sized NBFC said the certification requirement could be difficult to implement across smaller towns.

FIDC said there may be exceptional cases arising from factors beyond the lender’s control that could delay reactivation of the device. The body suggested a one-time penalty of ₹250 instead.

The NBFC SRO has also requested the RBI to reconsider the proposal requiring lenders to notify borrowers before the first recovery visit. The industry body said prior intimation could affect collection activities and may be operationally difficult to implement in certain cases, adding that recovery personnel already carry identification issued by lenders and operate under prescribed codes of conduct.