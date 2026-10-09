Asset quality remains key monitorable for NBFCs in H2FY27 amid risks

The Q2 business updates from Bajaj Finance (BAF), Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), L&T Finance (LTF), Poonawalla Fincorp and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) all point to disbursement momentum and balance-sheet expansion without asset quality deterioration. Retail credit is being driven by urban consumption, small and medium enterprise (SME) lending and gold finance, and is likely to pick up during the festive season. Mortgage lending and HFCs have grown at double-digit rates. Vehicle financing has recorded volume growth despite soft rural tractor demand. Among banks that have reported business updates, Karur Vysya Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have surprised positively. Piramal Finance and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are also likely to report strong growth.