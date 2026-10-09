Asset quality remains key monitorable for NBFCs in H2FY27 amid risks

Fee income may also come under some pressure, and insurance commission caps may negatively affect earnings growth. Floating-rate assets, such as HFC mortgages, will be better placed to weather a sequence of rate hikes, should that occur, although most management commentary assumes that the RBI’s monetary policy will remain measured.
So far, housing, vehicle (excluding tractors, where demand is soft), gold, MFI and diversified finance portfolios have reported stable asset quality, including in business updates. Most analysts believe Q3 will also be strong, and valuations are on the moderate-to-low side by historical standards. Going forward, however, asset quality will be a key monitorable in H2, given the risk of further inflation arising from geopolitical tensions and the potential impact of erratic monsoons on rural incomes.