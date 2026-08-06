NBFCs can extend term loans, not revolving credit products: RBI draft norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed allowing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to offer only term loans and discontinue revolving credit products, except for NBFCs authorised to issue credit cards.

In draft amendments to the Credit Facilities Directions for NBFCs, the regulator said NBFCs shall only offer credit products that are in the nature of term loans and shall not offer any revolving credit products. However, this restriction will not apply to NBFCs that are authorised to issue credit cards. There are only two NBFCs that offer credit cards — SBI Card and BoB Cards.

The draft norms define term loans as fund-based credit facilities of a fixed principal amount, where the sanctioned limit is disbursed in one or more instalments and is repayable in accordance with a predetermined amortisation schedule, either as periodic instalments or as a bullet payment.