Rising dependence of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on bank borrowings needs to be monitored for potential systemic risks, highlighting the need to diversify funding sources, according to a study in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) November Bulletin.

“Going ahead, rising dependence of NBFCs on bank borrowings needs to be monitored on an ongoing basis in view of possible systemic concerns, making diversification of their funding profile imperative,” the study said.

Bank borrowings accounted for 39.6 per cent of NBFCs’ total borrowings at end-March 2026, up from 35.3 per cent four years earlier, while the share of debentures, traditionally their largest funding source, fell to 34.1 per cent from 40 per cent.

The shift comes amid continued sectoral expansion, although growth moderated. NBFCs’ aggregate balance sheet grew 15.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹70.12 trillion at end-March 2026, against 19.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Loans and advances rose 17.6 per cent to ₹56.92 trillion, while investments increased 5.4 per cent to ₹7.74 trillion. Their share in combined credit extended by scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs rose to 20.5 per cent from around 19 per cent in March 2019. Bank borrowings grew 24.6 per cent in 2025-26 to ₹19.43 trillion, outpacing the 17.9 per cent growth in total borrowings to ₹49.04 trillion. Debenture funding rose 13.2 per cent to ₹16.73 trillion, while commercial paper borrowings increased 21.8 per cent to ₹1.53 trillion. Overseas borrowings accounted for 11 per cent of total funding at end-March 2026, against 6.9 per cent in March 2022, reflecting greater access to global markets following liberalisation of the external commercial borrowing framework.

The RBI attributed the shift towards bank funding partly to the reversal of risk weights on banks’ lending to NBFCs and lower weighted average lending rates. Bank borrowings dominate funding across most NBFC segments, particularly microfinance institutions and investment and credit companies, while infrastructure-focused NBFCs rely more on debentures. The lending portfolio continued to shift towards retail credit, although industry remained the largest recipient. Industry credit grew 9.5 per cent to ₹25.06 trillion, against 18.4 per cent growth Y-o-Y. Profitability moderated marginally, with return on assets, return on equity and net interest margins declining. Margins varied across segments, with investment and credit companies recording the second-highest net interest margins, while infrastructure finance companies had narrower margins.