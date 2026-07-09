NBFCs strengthen treasury teams after RBI opens term money market

Executives said the term money market would provide an additional avenue for raising short-term funds alongside bank borrowings, market debentures and securitisation. They said larger NBFCs, which already have established treasury operations and market relationships, are preparing to participate in the market, while others are building the internal expertise required to operate in the segment.

This move by the RBI could also lift market volumes by 40-60 per cent in the first year and potentially double turnover over the next two to three years. The term money market refers to borrowing or lending funds for more than 14 days. Greater participation is also expected to modestly compress funding spreads, with AAA-rated NBFCs likely to borrow 5-10 basis points (bps) below comparable three-month commercial paper (CP) rates as banks deploy surplus liquidity through bilateral unsecured lending.