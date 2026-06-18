Net direct tax collections rise 14.6% to ₹5.21 trn till June 17 in FY27

India's net direct tax collections rose 14.64 per cent year-on-year to ₹5.21 trillion from April 1 to June 17 of the current financial year (FY 2026-27), according to data released by the Income Tax Department on Thursday.

The latest figures showed that net direct tax collections stood at ₹5.21 trillion as on June 17, compared with ₹4.5 trillion collected during the corresponding period of FY26.

Gross direct tax collections increased 12.46 per cent to ₹6.1 trillion from ₹5.4 trillion recorded a year earlier. Refunds issued during the period amounted to ₹89,025.71 crore, up 1.19 per cent from ₹87,979.39 crore in the same period last year.