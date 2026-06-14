NFRA tightens audit oversight with new rules on inspections, remediation

“The firm has consistently maintained strong policies and remains fully compliant with applicable standards. No audit opinions issued by the firm have been questioned, and we remain dedicated to continuous improvement and constructive engagement with regulators to strengthen confidence in India’s audit ecosystem.”

“The firm has prepared a comprehensive remediation plan addressing all inspection observations and implemented in line with the timelines prescribed by NFRA. We remain engaged with our clients, including their audit committees, on matters arising from the inspection process,” said the Walker Chandiok & Co LLP spokesperson.

Divadkar said his firm was forthcoming in sharing the previous inspection reports to the audit committees of their client companies. “The findings of the inspection reports have been shared with the audit committees as appropriate. We have ensured that they were made available wherever sought, and we have responded positively to every such request. Transparency with our audit committees remains a priority for us.”