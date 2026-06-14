NFRA tightens audit oversight with new rules on inspections, remediation

Two senior audit industry executives, who did not wish to be named, said their firms will give remediation plans after FY27 inspections, if needed, describing the requirement as prospective. According to one of the two persons cited above, NFRA’s remediation guidance is in line with that of its global peers. However, the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) allows 12 months for remediation, compared with NFRA’s six-month timeline.
NFRA has, in April this year, separated functions of oversight, investigation, referring cases for disciplinary action and adjudication on disciplinary matters into four divisions. Each division is led by a separate member with complete independence for each team, to avoid legal challenges to its disciplinary orders.