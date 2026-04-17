NHAI asks banks to validate vehicle numbers on FASTag: Here's how to check

To improve data accuracy in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked all FASTag-issuing banks to immediately verify vehicle registration numbers (VRNs) linked to FASTags.
The move follows complaints that the registration number captured by FASTag readers often does not match the number displayed on vehicle plates.
Why has NHAI ordered FASTag verification?
The directive follows multiple complaints of mismatches between FASTag data and actual vehicle registration numbers. Such discrepancies can weaken enforcement systems, lead to toll evasion and cause a loss of government revenue.
NHAI has warned that these issues may also attract penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
What action will be taken on mismatches?
NHAI has directed banks to blacklist FASTags linked to incorrect or invalid VRNs.
This means affected users may face disruptions in toll payments until their details are corrected.
Why are there so many mismatches?
A large number of discrepancies are linked to FASTags issued before integration with the VAHAN database.
At that time, verification systems were limited and relied more on manual processes, which led to errors in vehicle identification records.
Why is accurate VRN data important now?
NHAI said the correct mapping of VRNs is crucial, especially with upcoming tolling systems like multi-lane free flow (MLFF).
Under this system:
• Vehicles will not need to stop at toll plazas
• Enforcement will rely on digital tracking
• E-notices will be sent to violators
All of this depends on accurate and verified vehicle data.