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RBI to continue efforts to prevent excessive rupee volatility: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals should reassure investors about the country's fiscal discipline

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would continue its efforts to ensure that the rupee does not become excessively volatile.
 
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Sitharaman said the rupee's depreciation over the past year had been significant. “Rupee depreciation over the past year has been significant and most of it was due to global challenges,” she said.
 
Sitharaman also said India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals should reassure investors about the country's fiscal discipline.
 
She further added that India's growing middle class and rising purchasing power were giving businesses greater confidence to manufacture goods for both domestic consumption and export markets.
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Topics :Nirmala SitharamanReserve BankRupeeBS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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