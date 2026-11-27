Nomura Holdings on Friday raised its forecast for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) December policy rate hike to 50 basis points (bps) from 25 bps, citing a sharper-than-expected rise in food prices. Bank of Baroda (BoB), however, expects a smaller 25 bps increase when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announces its decision on December 4.

Nomura expects the repo rate to rise to 6 per cent, assigning a 60 per cent probability to a 50 bps hike and a 40 per cent chance of a 25 bps increase, which is also the consensus expectation. Its base case is a 50 bps hike, with a 5-1 vote split and the policy stance remaining at “calibrated tightening”.

BoB also expects a rate increase but sees the MPC opting for 25 bps, citing an improvement in the geopolitical situation following the US midterm elections. The divergence stems largely from their inflation assessments. Nomura’s daily food price trackers have recorded some of the sharpest monthly increases in the past couple of years, driven by persistent price pressures in cereals and pulses. It expects consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation to rise to around 6.4 per cent in November from 6.1 per cent in October, taking the October-December quarter average to 6.3 per cent, above the RBI's forecast of 6 per cent.

The brokerage expects headline inflation to remain above 6 per cent for at least two quarters, against the RBI’s earlier projection of one quarter. Core inflation momentum has also picked up as companies pass on higher input costs, it said. BoB, meanwhile, flagged October’s 6.1 per cent retail inflation, 8.5 per cent food and beverages inflation and 4.5 per cent core inflation. Lower reservoir levels, at 61.6 per cent as of November 19, and slower rabi sowing of wheat, pulses and oilseeds also pose risks to the inflation outlook. The bank expects inflation to remain in line with the RBI's projections of 6 per cent for the third quarter and 5.7 per cent for the fourth quarter. However, the share of goods and services recording inflation above 4 per cent rose sharply in October, indicating a broadening of price pressures.

On growth, Nomura expects gross domestic product (GDP) data due on November 30 to show growth of more than 7.5 per cent, against the RBI’s forecast of 7.2 per cent. It expects the central bank to raise its FY27 GDP growth projection by 40 bps to around 7.5 per cent and its CPI inflation forecast by 10 bps to 5.3 per cent. Its core inflation forecast is unchanged at 4.4 per cent. BoB expects GDP growth of 7.4 per cent in the second quarter and 7.2 per cent for the full financial year, with an upward bias. Both institutions see scope for further tightening, though their projections differ. Nomura's base case is for the RBI to pause at 6 per cent after December, although another 25 bps increase in February or April remains a risk. It said the timing and communication of the December hike would be crucial: a front-loaded increase would reduce the likelihood of another hike in February, while a move framed as a catch-up could leave that possibility open. It also cautioned that basing policy decisions on headline rather than core inflation could risk overtightening.

BoB expects another 25 bps hike in February and possibly one more in April, depending on inflation trends. This would take the terminal repo rate to 6.25 per cent, implying a real return of around 1 per cent, with inflation remaining above 5 per cent for the year. Liquidity is another area where both expect RBI intervention. Nomura said the central bank could lower the minimum daily cash reserve ratio (CRR) maintenance requirement to 90 per cent from 99 per cent and signal foreign exchange buy-sell swaps. BoB said liquidity remained tight, with the RBI relying on variable rate repo (VRR) auctions. Faster credit growth than deposit growth, liquidity absorption following the FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation scheme, higher CRR maintenance requirements and elevated government cash balances were weighing on the system. It expects open market operation (OMO) purchases and forex swaps, under which the RBI buys dollars from banks, to ease liquidity and check the rupee’s appreciation.

The rupee has strengthened to around ₹92.50 per dollar from ₹94.87 at the beginning of November. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested $16.4 billion during the month, while Brent crude averaged $93.5 per barrel in the 16 days since the US elections, against $120.2 per barrel in the preceding 16 days, BoB said. The 10-year government bond yield has held in the 7.20-7.25 per cent range in recent sessions, suggesting markets have priced in a 25 bps hike. Yields had been approaching 7.50 per cent before the US midterm elections. The US 10-year Treasury yield has eased to 4.85-4.90 per cent, while the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates at least twice more by 25 bps each, BoB said.