Non-bank lenders plan $1.6 bn in debt sales as yields decline, say bankers

Five AAA-rated non bank finance companies (NBFCs) are planning to raise as much as ​₹15,000 crore ($1.6 billion) through sale of bonds ​maturing from two years to five years, three merchant ‌bankers said on Friday.

A drop in Indian corporate debt yields, especially for shorter term funds, has prompted companies to go back to the market after a quiet April.

Below are some of the issues likely to hit the market soon, based on information from merchant bankers, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Bajaj Finance aims to raise ₹9,000 crore through two separate debt issuances, while Tata Capital plans to mobilise ₹1,770 crore through a dual-tranche bond sale.