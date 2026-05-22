Home / Finance / News / NRI deposit inflows decline in FY26 as FCNR(B) deposits weaken: RBI data

NRI deposit inflows decline in FY26 as FCNR(B) deposits weaken: RBI data

Inflows into India's non-resident deposit schemes moderated in FY26, with FCNR(B) deposits witnessing a sharp slowdown, RBI data showed

Image: Bloomberg
Reserve Bank of India data showed inflows into India’s NRI deposit schemes moderated in FY26, mainly due to a sharp slowdown in FCNR(B) deposits. | Image: Bloomberg
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 8:29 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Inflows into India’s non-resident deposit schemes moderated in 2025-26 (FY26), while outstanding deposits remained lower in March from the previous month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
 
Flows into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits stood at $14.41 billion in FY26, compared with $16.16 billion in the previous financial year, according to RBI data. 
 
Outstanding NRI deposits stood at $165.65 billion at end of March this year, as against $164.68 billion at the end of last March.
 
Among deposit schemes, Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits recorded inflows of $946 million in FY26, sharply lower than $7.08 billion in the previous financial year. Outstanding FCNR(B) deposits stood at $33.76 billion this March, compared with $33.72 billion a month earlier and $32.81 billion a year earlier.
 
Non-Resident External Rupee Account, or NR(E)RA, deposits recorded inflows of $7.94 billion during FY26, higher than $4.71 billion in the previous year.
 
Outstanding NR(E)RA deposits stood at $98.56 billion this March, down from $99.77 billion at February-end, and lower than $100.73 billion in last March.
 
NRO deposits saw inflows of $5.53 billion in FY26, compared with $4.37 billion a year earlier.
 
Outstanding NRO deposits rose to $33.33 billion this March from $31.14 billion a year earlier.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crude oil prices remain risk to external sector outlook: RBI Bulletin

RBI injects ₹81,590 cr liquidity into banking system via VRR auction

India's forex reserves drop ₹8 bn to ₹688.894 bn, shows RBI data

Rupee rises 18 paise to 96.18 against US dollar on RBI intervention

Don't lose sleep over rupee slide, 100 is just a number: Panagariya to RBI

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaNRI depositIndian banking sector

First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story