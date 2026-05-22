NRI deposit inflows decline in FY26 as FCNR(B) deposits weaken: RBI data

Inflows into India’s non-resident deposit schemes moderated in 2025-26 (FY26), while outstanding deposits remained lower in March from the previous month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

Flows into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits stood at $14.41 billion in FY26, compared with $16.16 billion in the previous financial year, according to RBI data.

Outstanding NRI deposits stood at $165.65 billion at end of March this year, as against $164.68 billion at the end of last March.

Among deposit schemes, Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits recorded inflows of $946 million in FY26, sharply lower than $7.08 billion in the previous financial year. Outstanding FCNR(B) deposits stood at $33.76 billion this March, compared with $33.72 billion a month earlier and $32.81 billion a year earlier.