Only 17% merchants willing to bear 0.4% MDR on UPI payments: Survey

Only 17 per cent of merchants and businesses surveyed are willing to bear a merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above ₹2,000, according to a LocalCircles survey.

The government on Tuesday announced to introduce a 0.4 per cent fee on UPI payments to merchants above ₹2,000, effective October 15.

The survey received over 32,000 responses from merchants and businesses across 242 districts. Of the respondents, 48 per cent were from Tier-I districts, 33 per cent from Tier-II, and 19 per cent from Tier-III and Tier-IV districts.

Most merchants unwilling to bear MDR

When asked about the maximum MDR they would be willing to bear on UPI payments above ₹2,000, 41 per cent of respondents said they would not bear any MDR charge. Another 9 per cent said they did not accept UPI payments.

Among the remaining respondents, 15 per cent said they would bear a maximum MDR of 0.04 per cent. Five per cent each were willing to bear up to 0.1 per cent, 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, while 8 per cent were willing to pay up to 0.25 per cent. Around 12 per cent were willing to bear an MDR of up to 1 per cent. Acceptance falls as MDR rises Overall, half of the merchants surveyed were willing to bear an MDR of at least 0.04 per cent. However, acceptance declined sharply as the rate increased. About 35 per cent were willing to bear an MDR of 0.1 per cent or more, while 25 per cent were open to a rate of 0.25 per cent or higher. At 0.4 per cent, the proportion dropped to 17 per cent.