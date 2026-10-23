Outward remittances under LRS rise 3.6% to $2.74 billion in August 2026

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for resident individuals were up 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August 2026 to $2.74 billion, supported by an increase in overseas investment, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The data showed that during the month, investment in equity and debt rose 111.28 per cent YoY to $321.5 million compared with August 2025. Similarly, remittances for the purchase of immovable property were up 9.91 per cent to $39.6 million, while remittances for deposits were up 18.8 per cent at $50.8 million.

The largest component, travel-related remittances under the LRS, was up 0.7 per cent YoY to $1.63 billion compared with last year.