Over 55 million income tax returns filed for AY27 ahead of July 31 deadline

Over 55 million income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for AY 2026-27, with over 4.2 million filed on July 30 alone, the I-T department said on Friday.

The last date to file ITR 1 and ITR 2 for AY 2026-27 is July 31, 2026.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.