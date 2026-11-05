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Payment firms may drop soundbox rent as UPI merchant charges take shape

Payment companies may shift from monthly soundbox rentals to transaction-based fees as UPI merchant charges take shape, with businesses unlikely to pay both costs

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Digital payments companies are weighing transaction fees against monthly soundbox rentals as they explore new ways to monetise UPI services (Photo: AdobeStock)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 8:39 PM IST
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The merchant fee on select unified payments interface (UPI) payments, slated to take effect after Diwali, is set to reshape how payment companies make money from soundboxes, with transaction charges likely to replace the standard monthly rent on such devices. 
Soundboxes are payment devices that announce each successful transaction aloud to the merchant.  
India’s digital payments majors, including BharatPe, Google Pay, MobiKwik, Paytm, PhonePe and Pine Labs, have to choose between charging merchants the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI payments and the monthly rent on soundboxes, as few merchants are likely to pay both. 
Merchants typically pay a monthly rent of up to ₹130 for them, which providers often cut or waive for those who process higher volumes. 
“...on the soundboxes, our approach will not be charging ₹125 or ₹130, because the way I look at it, I do not see both happening at the same time. So, a merchant giving ₹130 and also giving 40 basis points or whatever the net of 10 basis points... I do not see it happening in the market at the same time. One of the two will remain, and we rather remain on the transaction instead of the base soundboxes number,” said Amrish Rau, chief executive officer (CEO), Pine Labs, during the company’s Q2FY27 earnings call. 
Rent on these devices has so far been a steady source of revenue for the fintechs that deploy them, since merchants have paid nothing to accept UPI payments since the fee was set to zero in 2020. 
“We would prefer to be on the side where we add value to the merchant’s business and charge for it rather than charging a rental directly,” Bipin Preet Singh, cofounder, managing director and CEO, MobiKwik, told Business Standard. 
He said companies charge device rent when they have no other way to earn from a merchant: when most of its payments fall below ₹2,000 and the fee is not applicable, or when the merchant is not a candidate for a loan. 
“When it comes to a bigger merchant, they typically don’t pay rental because they are processing (higher) volume itself,” he added. 
The focus on soundboxes comes as monetisation of UPI transactions is on the horizon after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) published the framework for MDR, and later deferred implementation to after Diwali. 
Companies are also ramping up their sales teams during the festival season to double down on device deployments.
Along with the MDR structure, NPCI is putting together a ₹3,000 crore fund over the next three years to onboard merchants and accelerate electronic payments infrastructure in smaller cities.
 
 
   

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Topics :UPIMDRDigital Payments

First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

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