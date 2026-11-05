Payment firms may drop soundbox rent as UPI merchant charges take shape

“...on the soundboxes, our approach will not be charging ₹125 or ₹130, because the way I look at it, I do not see both happening at the same time. So, a merchant giving ₹130 and also giving 40 basis points or whatever the net of 10 basis points... I do not see it happening in the market at the same time. One of the two will remain, and we rather remain on the transaction instead of the base soundboxes number,” said Amrish Rau, chief executive officer (CEO), Pine Labs, during the company’s Q2FY27 earnings call.