PFRDA moots guaranteed pension plans, in talks with finance ministry

Further, in July a revised charge structure under the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) took effect. It changed annual maintenance charges across Tier-I and Tier-II accounts, introduced a lower charge for dormant accounts with no contribution for four consecutive quarters, and waived charges on Tier-II accounts with balances up to ₹1,000.

At the end of August, the PFRDA issued circulars revising the scheme classification framework under the NPS. Pension funds were required to rename existing Multiple Scheme Framework schemes and consolidate schemes spanning more than one equity category into a single prescribed category within 30 days. The regulator also specified the sequence in which subscriber-facing platforms should display the scheme type, category and pension fund, and set the Life Cycle 50-Moderate scheme as the default for subscribers who do not make an active choice.