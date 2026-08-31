PNB plans Haryana Gramin Bank listing in Q4FY27 or early FY28: MD

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is preparing to list its regional rural bank (RRB), Haryana Gramin Bank, in the fourth quarter of the current financial year or early 2027-28 (FY28), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Chandra said on Monday.

“We have eight RRBs now after consolidation and one of our RRBs — Haryana one — is getting prepared for listing,” Chandra told Business Standard on the sidelines of PNB’s AI Summit in New Delhi. “I am expecting that the RRB will be definitely listed in the next financial year. Our aim is either in the fourth quarter of this year or beginning of the financial year 2027-28.”

The listing would make Haryana Gramin Bank among the first RRBs to tap the public markets following the government's consolidation exercise under its 'One State One RRB' initiative. The finance ministry last year consolidated RRBs across the country, reducing their number to 23 from 48. Following the exercise, sponsor banks submitted a list of RRBs that could be considered for initial public offerings, with PNB putting forward Haryana Gramin Bank as its candidate. Haryana Gramin Bank had total business of more than Rs 47,000 crore and reported a net profit of Rs 382.1 crore in 2025-26 (FY26). Meanwhile, PNB is also close to partnering with Punjab & Sind Bank to issue co-branded credit cards, as state-owned lenders seek to expand their presence in a segment dominated by private banks.

“We are already engaged with a few banks and discussions for co-branded credit card issuance are in very advanced stage with one or two banks including Punjab & Sind Bank,” Chandra said. “Punjab National Bank will collaborate with those banks that cannot scale up their credit card business.” The proposed tie-up follows a two-day brainstorming session between public-sector banks and the government at the PSB Confluence organised by the finance ministry's Department of Financial Services in August. Reimagining the credit card business was one of the themes discussed at the meeting. The partnerships are aimed at allowing smaller PSBs to leverage the credit-card infrastructure, customer base and distribution networks of larger lenders rather than building those capabilities independently.

PNB has a credit-card base of around 1 million, while Punjab & Sind Bank has a limited presence in the segment. Separately, PNB has mobilised nearly $2.5 billion through foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits, meeting its target despite the Reserve Bank of India's decision to close the concessional swap window a month earlier than initially planned. “We are going to cross the target of $2.5 billion,” Chandra said. “Yesterday itself the inflows were around $2.46 billion.” The RBI had opened a concessional swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits on June 8 to support foreign-exchange liquidity amid pressure on the rupee following the West Asia conflict. The central bank subsequently closed the facility ahead of schedule after FCNR(B) inflows exceeded expectations.