Home / Finance / News / RBI absorbs ₹2.10 trillion via VRRR auctions amid surplus liquidity

RBI absorbs ₹2.10 trillion via VRRR auctions amid surplus liquidity

During the first auction, the central bank received bids worth ₹2,10,688 crore for a notified amount of ₹2 trillion

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around ₹5.16 trillion as on October 4, as per RBI data. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 3:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday absorbed ₹2,10,192 crore liquidity from the banking system through two overnight Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions, amid huge surplus liquidity in the system.

During the first auction, the central bank received bids worth ₹2,10,688 crore for a notified amount of ₹2 trillion. It accepted ₹2,00,050 crore at a weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent.

However, the response from banks in the second auction was tepid, with just ₹10,142 crore in bids for a notified amount of ₹50,000 crore, which the central bank accepted fully.

Over the last two months, the central bank has undertaken multiple VRRR auctions to absorb excess surplus liquidity from the banking system and align the overnight money market rates to the repo rate.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around ₹5.16 trillion as on October 4, as per RBI data.

The banking system has been flush with liquidity due to heavy mobilisation of FCNR (B) deposits by banks, as the money brought foreign currency into the system, while subsequent swaps with the RBI provided rupee liquidity to banks.

Besides FCNR(B) inflows, month-end government expenditure, including payments toward salaries and pensions, also added to liquidity in the banking system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's small businesses chase a new dawn amid reforms and financing push

UPI transaction value may drop 10% after Oct 15 MDR rollout: Survey

India's forex reserves fall $18.3 bn, post biggest weekly decline on record

Premium

Matter of liquidity: How the RBI manages cash in the banking system

RBI MPC meet from Oct 5-7: Will RBI hike the repo rate this time?

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBILiquidity

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchHDFC Bank ShareGoogle Fitbit AirQ2 Results TodayAcevector shares listingOrient Cables sharesNykaa Q2 updateGold Silver Rate Today

First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

Next Story