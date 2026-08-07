RBI aims to absorb ₹2 trillion through seven-day VRRR auction on Monday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Monday, aimed at absorbing ₹2 trillion from the banking system.

A VRRR auction is a liquidity-absorption tool used by the RBI to temporarily absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system.

Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹3.61 trillion on Thursday, the latest data from the central bank showed.

The weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target of monetary policy — settled at 5.09 per cent, against the previous close of 5.18 per cent.