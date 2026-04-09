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RBI allows NBFCs access to term money market; volumes likely to rise

Move expected to improve liquidity and price discovery, though borrowing costs may remain aligned with commercial paper rates due to credit profile differences

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
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The RBI said that the step was taken to deepen liquidity and strengthen monetary policy transmission.
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to allow non-banking financial companies into the term money market is expected to boost volumes, improve price discovery, and strengthen the link between overnight and longer-term rates, officials from the shadow banks said.
 
The move will diversify funding sources and aid liquidity management beyond the volatile overnight segment. However, given its unsecured nature, strict prudential limits and counterparty-level safeguards will be key to managing risks, the officials said.
 
“It will help in increasing volumes, enhance price discovery, and improve the link between overnight rates and longer-term interest rates,” said a treasury official at a non-banking financial company. “But at the same time, due to the unsecured nature of this market, the framework requires strict prudential, counterparty-specific, and regulatory limits.”
 
NBFCs said that this measure is expected to diversify funding sources for participants while providing a better avenue to manage liquidity.
 
The term money market is a segment where funds are borrowed and lent for a period of at least 14 days up to one year. These transactions are typically uncollateralised and non-transferable, unlike instruments such as commercial paper (CP) and certificates of deposit (CD).
 
The RBI said that the step was taken to deepen liquidity and strengthen monetary policy transmission.
 
“It is still in the draft phase, but the decision is positive for NBFCs. It will help with liquidity and diversification,” said Vinay Surana, head of treasury at Capri Global.
 
At the same time, NBFC players noted that even if they are allowed to borrow in the term money market, access is likely to remain limited to tenors of up to 90 days, as volumes beyond this period are expected to stay thin.
 
Consequently, borrowing in the term money market would largely mirror short-term instruments such as commercial paper (CP).
 
“NBFCs already issue CP for around 90 days, so term money borrowing may effectively function as another form of short-term borrowing. It remains uncertain whether lenders would be willing to extend funds for longer tenors, particularly up to one year, given the limited appetite in that segment,” said a treasury official at another non-banking financial company.
 
He further added that while CP rates have hardened and issuances declined in March, it is not clear whether NBFCs will be able to borrow at rates different from the CP market. Even though term money rates are around or below 6.5 per cent, borrowing costs for NBFCs may not diverge significantly from CP rates.
 
“This is because the current participants in the term money market, primarily banks and primary dealers, have stronger credit profiles than NBFCs. Therefore, allowing NBFCs into the market does not automatically translate into cheaper funding,” he added.
 
Until now, participation in this segment was restricted to banks and standalone primary dealers. At this stage, the key expectation is that broader participation could improve market activity and volumes.

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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBINBFCsmonetary policyLiquidity

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

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