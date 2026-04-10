RBI announces 7-day cash withdrawal to absorb surplus liquidity of ₹4.5 trn

The ​Reserve Bank of ​India has announced ‌a cash withdrawal operation to remove excessive liquidity from the banking system.

The RBI will conduct ‌a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction for ₹2 trillion ($21.58 billion) later ​in the day.

Banking system liquidity ‌surplus ​was around ‌₹4.5 trillion as ‌of Thursday, or ‌about 1.8 per cent of ​deposits ​in the banking system.