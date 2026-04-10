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RBI announces 7-day cash withdrawal to absorb surplus liquidity of ₹4.5 trn

RBI will conduct ‌a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction for ₹2 trillion ($21.58 billion) later ​in the day

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Banking system liquidity ‌surplus ​was around ‌₹4.5 trillion as ‌of Thursday, or ‌about 1.8 per cent of ​deposits ​in the banking system
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 1:12 PM IST
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The ​Reserve Bank of ​India has announced ‌a cash withdrawal operation to remove excessive liquidity from the banking system.

The RBI will conduct ‌a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction for ₹2 trillion ($21.58 billion) later ​in the day.

Banking system liquidity ‌surplus ​was around ‌₹4.5 trillion as ‌of Thursday, or ‌about 1.8 per cent of ​deposits ​in the banking system.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIRBI PolicyReserve Bank

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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