RBI announces 7-day cash withdrawal to absorb surplus liquidity of ₹4.5 trn
RBI will conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction for ₹2 trillion ($21.58 billion) later in the day
RBI will conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction for ₹2 trillion ($21.58 billion) later in the day
The Reserve Bank of India has announced a cash withdrawal operation to remove excessive liquidity from the banking system.
The RBI will conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction for ₹2 trillion ($21.58 billion) later in the day.
Banking system liquidity surplus was around ₹4.5 trillion as of Thursday, or about 1.8 per cent of deposits in the banking system.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:12 PM IST