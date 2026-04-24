RBI cancels licence of Paytm Payments Bank, cites compliance issues

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday that it has cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, more than two years after imposing business restrictions over regulatory violations, including lapses in customer due diligence.

Paytm Payments Bank, backed by One97 Communications, received a limited banking licence in August 2015, allowing it to accept small deposits but not issue loans. The company previously counted China’s Ant Group and Japan’s SoftBank among its investors.

In January 2024, the RBI directed the bank to stop accepting new deposits, citing non-compliance with rules related to customer due diligence, use of funds and technology systems.