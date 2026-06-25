RBI consolidates rules for outright, when-issued & short-sale G-sec trades

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Thursday released draft master directions on secondary market transactions in government securities, bringing under a single framework the rules governing outright trades, when-issued transactions and short selling.

The central bank has invited comments on the draft directions from market participants and other stakeholders.

The draft expands the scope of the framework to explicitly cover a wider set of market participants, including retail investors, demat account holders and investors transacting through recognised stock exchanges, in addition to entities accessing the Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform.

Individuals holding demat accounts through depository participant banks that are direct members of NDS-OM will be able to undertake transactions on the platform. The draft also incorporates participation through the Stock Broker Connect facility and transactions undertaken through the RBI Retail Direct Scheme.

The central bank has proposed that direct members of NDS-OM provide web-based access to constituent gilt account holders for undertaking transactions in government securities. Individual constituent gilt account holders and eligible demat account holders would be provided such access on request. The draft consolidates provisions relating to the reporting, settlement and trading of government securities that are currently spread across multiple regulations and circulars. Transactions undertaken outside NDS-OM would continue to be reported to the platform within 15 minutes of execution, while transactions would be settled on a delivery-versus-payment basis through the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) or any other clearing agency approved by the RBI.