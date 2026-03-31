RBI delay on capital market norms offers relief, but uncertainty lingers

The ban on bank funding for proprietary trading was seen as a big blow for the segment, as brokers used to rely on bank guarantees (BGs) to get double leverage. By restricting banks from extending credit for own-book trading and mandating stricter and fully collateralised lending norms, the RBI was proposing to effectively cut off cheap leverage for prop desks. As a result, prop firms would have had to rely more on internal capital, pushing up funding costs and squeezing profitability, especially for smaller players.

“The deferment is a welcome move and the RBI has also announced relaxations for the market makers, which will be helpful. The point of concern for proprietary trading remains. The only change there is that earlier government securities were included in collateral and now it is 100 per cent collateral in cash and cash equivalent. It is also a relief that brokers will be able to use these government securities,” said K Suresh, national president, Association of NSE Members of India (Anmi), adding that they will make some representation to Sebi as they are helping us in the engagement with the other regulator.