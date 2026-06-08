RBI exempts FCNR(B), ECB swap positions from banks' NOP-INR limits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday allowed banks to exclude positions arising from its newly announced foreign-currency swap facilities for foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits, external commercial borrowings, and overseas foreign-currency borrowings from the calculation of their net overnight open position in rupee (NOP-INR) limits.

Policy measures announced by the RBI and the government to attract foreign capital into government securities and banking channels are expected to bring in $40–50 billion in inflows.

On March 27, the central bank directed banks to maintain their net open position in rupee (NOP-INR) in the onshore deliverable market within $100 million at the end of each business day, with compliance required by April 10. The move marked the first time since 2011 that the RBI had explicitly prescribed an NOP limit, a parameter that had earlier been set by banks’ boards.